Wiles (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

Wiles was unable to pitch for the entire 2023 season following shoulder surgery. There hasn't been an update on his health, though he is seemingly nearing a return to the mound. Wiles made his big-league debut in 2022 prior to the injury, but he'll likely face an uphill battle to see much work in the majors in 2024.