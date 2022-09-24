Wiles allowed one earned run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while recording three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Mets on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Wiles spared the Athletics bullpen after starter Cole Irvin exited with two outs in the fifth. The long-time minor leaguer got the final 17 outs of the game for Oakland on an efficient 63 pitches and turned in what had to be a confidence-building effort, considering he'd given up five runs (four earned) on eight hits over 4.1 frames in his first two outings since receiving his first big-league promotion Sept. 11.