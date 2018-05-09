Wiles underwent successful Tommy John surgery Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Wiles will be sidelined for 12-to-18 months following this dreaded procedure. Prior to this injury, Wiles had posted a 6.10 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 20.2 innings with Double-A Frisco this year.

