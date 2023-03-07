Wiles announced Feb. 3 via his personal Instagram account that the Brewers released him from his minor-league deal shortly before he underwent right shoulder surgery.

After electing free agency following the 2022 season, Wiles joined the Brewers on a minor-league pact in December and was expected to attend big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, but that plan ended up being foiled by the lingering shoulder concern. Wiles, who reached the big leagues with Oakland for the first time last season and struck out nine while giving up five earned runs over 9.2 innings, had been dealing with a strained shoulder at the tail end of the 2022 campaign. The 28-year-old right-hander said he will miss the entire 2023 season while recovering from surgery, but he's hopeful to resume his playing career in 2024.