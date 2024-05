Seager went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run during Wednesday's 11-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Seager reached base four times Wednesday, but he was only able to reach home plate on a solo homer in the seventh off Gregory Soto. The shortstop has gone yard in three straight games and has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games. Seager trails only Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz for the most home runs at the shortstop position.