Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies.

Seager had a rough time against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts to start the day. However, he'd turn his night around with a solo home run off Jeff Hoffman in the eighth inning, cutting Texas' deficit to 3-2. The long ball extended Seager's hitting streak to six games -- he's gone 7-for-22 (.318) with three homers in that span. The 30-year-old shortstop is now slashing .246/.335/.383 with seven homers, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored through 200 plate appearances this season.