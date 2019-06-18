Santana went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Indians.

Santana delivered a two-run knock in the fourth inning, then stole a base in the sixth, putting himself in position to score on a wild pitch. He started in right field -- just his second start there this season -- after Hunter Pence (hamstring) was placed on the injured list and with Nomar Mazara (hamstring) unavailable. Mazara could be back Tuesday, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com, but only as a designated hitter. That means Santana, who is 6-for-12 over his last three games, could be back in the lineup Tuesday.