Hill had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He's batting eighth and playing right field against the Phillies.
Hill will fill a depth role in the outfield for the Rangers, taking the spot of Austin Pruitt (knee) who was moved to the 60-day injured list. With Adolis Garcia (forearm) banged up and sitting Tuesday, Hill will slot into the starting lineup for his 2024 debut.
