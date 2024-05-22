Hill went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies.

Hill had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday and started in place of right fielder Adolis Garcia (forearm). The newest Ranger delivered a single in his first at-bat then stole second base before Marcus Semien plated him with a double. Garcia had an MRI which came back "pretty good," manager Bruce Bochy told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, which suggests Hill's window of opportunity will be a brief one.