Hill accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Hill was designated for assignment on Wednesday and went unclaimed off waivers. He had the option to become a free agent but will remain in the Nationals' organization to await his next opportunity. The 27-year-old has hit .229/.279/.314 in 108 career games, so he's unlikely to fill a significant role if and when he returns.