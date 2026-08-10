Phillies' Derek Hill: Picking up start Monday

Hill (shoulder) will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Hill made an early departure from Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Nationals due to a right shoulder contusion, but the Phillies never viewed the injury as a major concern. The Phillies made the veteran outfielder available off the bench for each of their ensuing four games, with Hill making an appearance as a pinch runner Friday and then going 1-for-4 with an RBI and playing seven innings in center field after subbing in for Justin Crawford during Sunday's contest. With Hill's shoulder checking out fine, he'll now enter the starting nine for Monday's series opener while Bryce Harper gets a day off from playing in right field but sticks in the lineup at designated hitter.