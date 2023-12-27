Hill signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Hill draws positive reviews for his defense in center field but has slashed just .229/.279/.314 over 304 plate appearances at the major-league level. He'll turn 28 later this week and is a good bet to begin the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Round Rock.
