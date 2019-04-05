Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Labors against Angels
Volquez didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 3.2 innings, striking out three and walking four as the Rangers eventually prevailed 11-4.
His teammates struck for five runs in the first inning to stake him to a big lead, but Volquez couldn't capitalize on the opportunity and get a win, finding himself unable to get out of the fourth inning as the Angels chased him after forcing him to throw 83 pitches. The 35-year-old is not off to a good start to the season, as he's now given up six earned runs in just 7.2 innings over his first two outings, to go along with an ugly 6:8 K:BB.
