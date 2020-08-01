Texas manager Chris Woodward is leaning toward Volquez and Jonathan Hernandez as replacements for closer Jose Leclerc (shoulder), T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Woodward is not designating one reliever to replace Leclerc, who is on the 45-day injured list, and will roll with a committee of arms. "The one thing I told this group from day one is there are no roles," Woodward said. "We don't have the luxury of saying we are going to put you in a role. I trust guys with experience, you look at Edinson Volquez. Jonathan Hernandez with his stuff, kind of come to mind. Those two guys could maybe take on that role." In addition to Volquez and Hernandez, the manager has Nick Goody, Ian Gibault and Brett Martin as candidates.