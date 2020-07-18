Volquez was informed Saturday that he'll be on the roster for Opening Day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

After dealing with an elbow injury that sidelined him for most of 2019, Volquez signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers during the offseason. He apparently impressed enough in camp to earn a spot in the Rangers' bullpen to begin the season. The 37-year-old is unlikely to be used in high-leverage situations as a reliever, but he could be an option to fill in as a starter at some point if injuries occur in the rotation.