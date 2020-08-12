Volquez (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Mariners after pitching one-third of an inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Volquez only needed five pitches (four strikes) to get the win, as he allowed a single to Kyle Seager before striking out Austin Nola to close out the fifth inning. This was Volquez's fifth scoreless outing in seven appearances this season, but he still owns a 6.35 ERA in 5.2 innings in 2020.