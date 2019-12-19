Rangers' Edinson Volquez: Back with Rangers
Volquez signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Thursday as a non-roster invitee.
Volquez was sidelined for much of the 2019 campaign with an elbow ailment, as he logged a 6.75 ERA with a 10:12 K:BB over 16 innings. The 36-year-old has been slightly more effective in the past and will get a chance to work in big-league camp during spring training. It wouldn't be surprising to see Volquez in the majors at some point in 2020, although his best days are likely behind him.
