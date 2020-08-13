Volquez was placed on the 45-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain.

Volquez was relatively effective out of the Rangers' bullpen to begin the season, but he should miss the rest of the regular season as a result of his oblique injury. It's certainly a devastating blow for the 37-year-old who also missed most of the 2019 campaign with an elbow injury. He had initially intended to retire following the 2019 season, so it's safe to wonder if Volquez will take the mound in the majors again.