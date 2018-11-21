Volquez (elbow) was added to the Rangers' 40-man roster Tuesday.

Volquez spent the 2018 season rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2017 and should be ready to go come spring training. The 35-year-old had a 4.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 92.1 innings with the Marlins prior to suffering the UCL injury.

