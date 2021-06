White started in right field in place of the injured Joey Gallo (groin) and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Giants.

White made his second straight start since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. With Gallo and David Dahl (ribs, back) both sidelined, there should be at-bats available for White at either corner outfield spot.