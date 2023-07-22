White (shoulder) was released by Atlanta on Saturday.

White made a minimal impact in six big-league games back in April and spent most of the year with Triple-A Gwinnett, hitting .254/.363/.450 with nine homers and 14 steals in 43 games. He was recently shut down for the season with an arm injury, which Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports is a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He'll now have to go through rehab as a free agent. It's unlikely a team will pick him up until the offseason given his injury situation.