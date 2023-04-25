site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-eli-white-goes-on-paternity-leave | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Eli White: Goes on paternity leave
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
White was placed on the paternity leave list by Atlanta on Tuesday.
White can miss up to three games. Nick Solak is up as a replacement.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read