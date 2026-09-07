White went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

White provided all of the club's offense from the ninth spot in the batting order, launching a three-run blast off Kyle Bradish in the second inning. The 32-year-old has drawn four straight starts and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, tallying four extra-base hits and eight RBI during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .246/.291/.404 with six homers, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored and five steals across 196 plate appearances with Atlanta and Boston.