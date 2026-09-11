Boston placed White on the 10-day injured list with a right foot ligament injury Friday, retroactive to Sept. 9.

White had produced at least one base hit in seven of his last eight games before being sidelined Friday. The 32-year-old had begun to fill in at center field for Ceddanne Rafaela (quadriceps), becoming an everyday player. In 60 plate appearances since joining Boston, White is slashing .276/.300/.379 with one homer and 12 RBI. The Red Sox recalled Anthony Seigler from Triple-A Worcester to replace White on the active roster.