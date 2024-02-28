White (shoulder) will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

White's 2023 season came to an end in July after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the 29-year-old looks to be at full health for spring training. After re-signing with Atlanta on a minor-league deal this offseason, White is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and has already appeared in two Grapefruit League games, going 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a stolen base. He'll be vying for a reserve outfielder role on Atlanta's Opening Day roster.