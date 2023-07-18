Triple-A Gwinnett placed White on its full-season injured list Friday due to an unspecified issue.

Though Atlanta hasn't provided an explanation for why White has been shut down for the season, Garrett Spain of BatteryPower.com notes that the 29-year-old exited Gwinnett's July 6 game after landing awkwardly on his left arm while attempting to make a diving catch in the outfield. White retains a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster, but he could be recalled from Gwinnett and transferred to the big club's 60-day injured list when room is needed on the roster for another player.