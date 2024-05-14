Carter (back) received a cortisone injection and is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Guardians, and he could rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Angels, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

The 21-year-old hasn't seen the field since Saturday and was diagnosed with lower-back inflammation after an MRI on Monday. He'll now be unavailable for at least a couple more days following the injection. Ezequiel Duran is receiving another start in left field Tuesday.