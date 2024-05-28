Carter was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with lower-back tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old missed some time in mid-May due to a back issue, and it apparently remains bothersome as the month comes to a close. Carter is without a hit in his past 20 at-bats, and the injury could help explain some of those struggles. It's unclear how long the young outfielder is expected to be sidelined, but the organization will likely want him to get some at-bats in the minors before he rejoins the big club.