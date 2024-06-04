Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Carter (back) will be out for at least a month, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter was placed on the 10-day IL on May 28 with lower-back tightness. Bochy noted that the injury is worse than the Rangers initially thought and has since been reclassified as a stress reaction. Carter looks set to rest for at least a couple more weeks before he resumes baseball activities, and he'll likely need at least a handful of rehab games before being cleared to return from the 10-day injured list. Wyatt Langford has taken over as the Rangers' primary left fielder during Carter's absence, while Ezequiel Duran and Robbie Grossman could end up splitting most of the reps at designated hitter.