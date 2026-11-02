Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that Carter will not be ready for Opening Day next season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right hip last week to address a labral injury and a hip impingement, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, Young added of Carter that the Rangers "expect him to play" most of next season, though it's uncertain how long exactly he'll be out. It's also unclear how long Carter has had the hip issue or if it's related to his chronic back problems. The 24-year-old outfielder slashed .194/.288/.315 with nine home runs and 17 stolen bases over 141 games for the Rangers this season.