Carter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Though Carter has drawn six walks while striking out just twice through five games while holding a share of the team lead with five runs, he's gone 0-for-15 to begin the season. He'll take a seat for the first time in 2024 amid the hitting slump, but the strong plate discipline he's demonstrated thus far bodes well for his outlook moving forward once some of his poor BABIP luck reverses.