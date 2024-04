Carter went 2-for-3 with a home run during Friday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Carter took Graham Ashcraft deep in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1, and his fourth-inning single gave him his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. In that span, the 21-year-old outfielder is 6-for-18 with three homers and four RBI, though he has also struck out seven times.