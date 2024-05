Carter will undergo an MRI on his back Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Carter is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game Monday, with the last three absences due to a lower-back problem. The fact that the injury has necessitated an MRI points to a possible stint on the injured list, but more should be known once the results are in. Ezequiel Duran is in left field for the Rangers on Monday.