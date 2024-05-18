Carter is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Angels.

Carter will remain on the bench for another contest Saturday, though it may be a result of the team facing left-hander Patrick Sandoval and not his back injury. Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that the outfielder would be available off the bench versus Los Angeles and he did go 0-for-1 in the contest. Carter will look to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale, but in the meantime, Robbie Grossman will draw the start in left field and bat sixth Saturday.