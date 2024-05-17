Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Carter (back) is available off the bench for Friday's series opener against the Angels, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter hasn't played since May 10 against the Rockies due to lower-back inflammation. He received a cortisone shot Monday, and while he won't be starting Friday, he will be available out of the dugout if needed. Carter is slashing .216/.303/.416 with six doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI over 142 plate appearances this season.