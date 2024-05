Carter (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Carter is on the bench for the fourth game in a row, with each of the last three absences being attributed to lower-back stiffness. The Rangers are still labeling the 21-year-old as day-to-day, but a trip to the 10-day injured list would become more realistic if Carter isn't ready to rejoin the lineup within the next few games.