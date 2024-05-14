Carter's MRI revealed inflammation in his lower back, and he'll get a cortisone shot Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
This is positive news for the Rangers, as Carter could be back in the lineup within a few days if all goes well following the cortisone injection. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces.
