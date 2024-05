Carter (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

With lefty Austin Gomber starting for Colorado in Friday's 4-2 loss, Carter was held out of the starting nine, but he logged an at-bat off the bench as a pinch-hitter. He may have tweaked his back at some point during that appearance, however, as he'll remain on the bench for a third straight day. Robbie Grossman will fill in for the banged-up Carter in left field.