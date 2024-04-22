Carter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

Carter put the Rangers on the board with a fourth-inning home run, initiating a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit. The outfielder also notched his first MLB regular-season hit off a lefty when he beat out an infield single. The first month of the season has been a grind for Carter, who opened the season with an 0-for-15 slump and entered Sunday's game with one hit over the previous 20 at-bats. The Rangers and Carter remain confident he'll find consistency at the dish. While he's struggled, Carter has managed to contribute with eight of his 15 hits going for extra bases and a team-high 10 walks.