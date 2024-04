Carter went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

Carter started in left field and was eventually removed for a pinch hitter against left-handed reliever A.J. Minter. Carter has a few starts against lefties this season but has gone hitless in 10 at-bats off them. Ezequiel Duran singled as the pinch hitter and finished the game in left field. Carter, who hasn't been able to replicate the success he had last season, is batting .194 (.671 OPS) over 19 games.