Carter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a triple in a 5-1 victory versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Carter hit the second of back-to-back homers for Seattle in the fourth inning and added a run-scoring triple in the seventh. The long ball was his second in three games after he went deep just twice over his first 19 contests of the campaign. Carter's average sat below the Mendoza line as recently as April 20, but with two multi-hit games over his past three contests, it's now up to .215.