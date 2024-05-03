Carter started in center field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 6-0 win over Washington.

Carter got the rare start against a left-hander and produced his second hit in 16 at-bats against a southpaw. Texas manager Bruce Bochy has shied away from using Carter in these situations but gave him a shot Thursday with Leody Taveras getting the night off. Rangers general manager Chris Young explained to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that Carter has not faced the quality of stuff that major-league lefties have at this point in his MLB career, suggesting they are bringing the 21-year-old along slowly in that regard. "I think [Bochy] is doing a very good job of giving him his fair share of at-bats against lefties knowing that there's only one way to develop, and that's to go through it," the GM said. Young also noted Carter's advanced aptitude and is confident he'll eventually succeed against all pitchers.