The Rangers selected Garabito's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. He'll start Sunday's series finale versus the Twins in Minnesota.

Texas designated right-hander Shaun Anderson for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for the 28-year-old Garabito, who will be making his MLB debut Sunday. The Rangers are expected to treat Sunday's contest as a bullpen day, but Garabito should be capable of providing the team with plenty of length to begin the game after he had been operating as a starter for Round Rock. Over seven appearances (five starts) for the Triple-A club this season, Garabito compiled a 2.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB in 30.2 innings. Garabito may not be in line for a lengthy stay with the Rangers, as the team could soon get back Nathan Eovaldi (groin) and/or Jon Gray (groin) back from the injured list, and off days Monday and Thursday could allow Texas to get by with a shortened rotation in the meantime.