Garabito allowed a run on two hits and four walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

Garabito threw 49 of 84 pitches for strikes in the contest, which was his major-league debut. The right-hander walked a batter in each inning, but he was able to limit the damage until he gave up a pair of hits to begin the fourth. It's unclear how long Garabito will be in the majors. He may not be needed to stick around if Michael Lorenzen (knee) and Jose Urena (lower leg) are able to make their next scheduled starts, as the Rangers have three off days between this Monday and Thursday, June 6. Nathan Eovaldi (groin) began mound work May 17 and could also be nearing a return if he doesn't require a rehab assignment.