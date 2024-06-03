Garabito struck out one and allowed two hits and one walk over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.

After giving up one run in a 3.2-inning start in his MLB debut May 26 versus the Twins, Garabito went nearly a week without any usage before he finished off Saturday's blowout win. Despite making his most recent appearance in relief, Garabito could be an option to make another start either Tuesday or Wednesday versus the Tigers, with Dane Dunning presumably taking the hill for one of those games. Texas could get Jon Gray (groin) back from the injured list as soon as this weekend, so Garabito likely won't be in line for any additional starts in the near future if he does in fact re-enter the rotation against Detroit.