Rangers' Hans Crouse: Advances to Low-A
Crouse was promoted to Low-A Hickory on Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Crouse, the Rangers' second-round pick in 2017, earned the promotion after recording a 2.37 ERA with a 31.1 percent strikeout rate in eight starts for short-season Spokane. The 19-year-old has potential frontline upside with a fastball that can touch 99 mph and a plus curveball. Scouts have questions about his unusual mechanics, but they haven't manifested in poor control so far, as he posted a solid 7.3 percent walk rate for Spokane.
