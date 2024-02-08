Crouse signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jared Tims of the Talkin' Halos podcast reports.

Crouse was a prospect of some notoriety a few years back with the Rangers but has struggled with performance and health since then. He made two appearances with the Phillies in 2021 but has been limited to a combined 34.1 innings over the last two years in the minors because of injuries. Crouse is evidently healthy now and is still just 25, so the Angels will see what he has in the tank.