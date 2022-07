Crouse was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed on the 60-day injured list due to right biceps tendinitis Friday.

Crouse hasn't pitched at Lehigh Valley since April 20 due to his injury. He also spent time on the COVID-19 IL in May, and he'll be unavailable until at least mid-September following Friday's transaction. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be able to return to game action prior to the end of the regular season.