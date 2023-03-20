Crouse (biceps) struck out a batter over a perfect inning Sunday in the Phillies' 9-5 loss to the Red Sox in Grapefruit League play.

The 12-pitch appearance was Crouse's first of the spring, though it's unclear if he was held out of Grapefruit League action up to this point due to the lingering effects of the biceps injury that sidelined him for most of the 2022 season or if the Phillies were simply prioritizing other pitchers who have more realistic odds of breaking camp with the big club. Whatever the case, Crouse appears set to begin the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though it's unclear if the Phillies will look to continue his development as a starter or have him make a full-time transition to the bullpen on the heels of an injury-plagued season.