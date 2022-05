Crouse has resided on Triple-A Lehigh Valley's COVID-19-related injured list since May 12, Tom Housenick of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Before apparently testing positive for the virus, Crouse hadn't pitched for Lehigh Valley since April 20 while he was on the 7-day injured list due to an unspecified injury. He's made just three appearances in total thus far in 2020, covering 7.1 innings and giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out nine.